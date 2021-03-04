Students, teachers in Poonch relieved by ceasefire

Jammu, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, students and teachers of the Faqirdara school in border district of Poonch no longer have to live in constant fear for their lives and thanked to the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

A teacher of the Faqirdara school, Mandeep Kaur, told media, “As soon as we found out that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, we were very happy. The students also feel relaxed now,” she added.

According to Muhammed Rafiq, a resident of the village, many students were hesitant to go to school as the area often witnessed firing from both sides of the border.

Students have also expressed relief that they can now study in peace. “We have witnessed many firings at school. It has stopped now and we can study in peace. We are happy,” said Muhammed Azad, a student.

“We are glad that the firing has stopped. We used to feel very scared. I am grateful,” said Nazma, another student.

