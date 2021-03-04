Thousands held in IIOJK after Aug 05, 2019: Untoo

Srinagar, March 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has said that soon after India repealed the special status of the territory on August 05, 2019, thousands of people were arrested by the Indian authorities to repress the people so that they do not voice their opposition to the illegal move.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said, thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been sent to jails on fabricated charges only to spread fear and terror among Kashmiris

He deplored that hundreds of jailed prisoners, who were released after 20 years were declared innocents and charges against them were dismissed but the precious years of their lives were destroyed which is judicial murder of justice by the custodians of law. There has been no relief from the judiciary as well, he added.

Untoo said, the judiciary has never put the authorities accountable for framing innocent people; in turn it helped the authorities in their designs to keep innocents in jails. Women including Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associates too faced the brunt of arbitrary arrests for just having a political ideology.

He said, the top resistance leadership is behind the bars for years now and no charge-sheet has been produced yet so they have spent years in Indian jails without a trial. He said, the authorities can slap draconian laws like Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against anybody and he can be put in jail without any trial for years.

He said, the prisoners of conscience are living in miserable conditions as they are not given even medical assistance guaranteed by the international human rights law. Dozens of prisoners have died in jails because of the criminal negligence of jail authorities and nobody till date has been charged in those custodial murders, he deplored.

He urged the international community to come forward and ensure that justice is done to all those innocents imprisoned in Indian jails without any trial for years.

Like this: Like Loading...