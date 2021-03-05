APHC condemns use of force on protesters, detention of Mirwaiz

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian police and troops against peaceful protesters in Srinagar, today.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people, especially the youth, in reaction to the lathi-charge by the police raised slogans in favour of freedom and against the use of brute force by Indian police and troops.

The spokesman also condemned the house arrest of Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

He urged the world community to take serious notice of the highest degree of suppression and strangulation of political and religious rights of the people of IIOJK at the hands of Indian imperialism and Hindu fascism.

