IIOJK HC quashes youth’s detention under PSA

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the detention order under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against one Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Soaf Shali in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar, quashing the detention order, reiterated that a person could not be put under detention on the grounds which formed basis of an earlier order that has either expired or has been quashed by a court.

“If such previous grounds of detention are taken into consideration while forming the subjective satisfaction by the detaining authority in making a detention order, the order of detention will be vitiated,” the court said, adding, “It is of no consequence if the further fresh facts disclosed in the grounds of the impugned detention order have been considered.”

