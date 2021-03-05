India’s ED summons Mehbooba mufti in money laundering case

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian probe agency, Enforcement Directorate has summoned the President of Democratic Freedom Party, Mehbooba Mufti, in a money laundering case.

The ED has summoned the PDP President on 15 March. As per a notice served to Mufti, the ED has asked her to be present in its New Delhi office at about 11:30 am for questioning in connection with money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said Indian government’s tactics to intimidate and browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don’t want us to raise questions about its punitive actions and policies, she said, adding that such short sighted scheming won’t work.

