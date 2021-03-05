JKSM demands release of Hurriyat leaders, activists

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Addressing a protest demonstration in Srinagar, organised by the party’s women wing, the Secretary women’s wing deplored that hundreds of innocent youth detained under frivolous cases, were languishing in different jails and police stations across the valley and most of them were detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

She said the detention period of those arrested during 2016 and after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status on 05 August 2019, is being prolonged, on one pretext, or the other. It is so strange that even those allied with BJP are caged and put behind bars, she added.

She appealed to the international human rights organizations to use their influence for the immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees.

Meanwhile, the JKSM in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and added that despite their deteriorating health, they were not being released.

Like this: Like Loading...