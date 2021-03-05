Mirwaiz again put under house detention in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been placed under house arrest once again and will not be able to lead the congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid today.

The Mirwaiz was placed under house detention on August 04, 2019 a day before the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory. Restrictions on his movement were eased, yesterday, after almost 20 months and he was expected to deliver Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, after 82 weeks. The Mirwaiz is also scheduled to attend the Ulema Council meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed strong resentment and regret that after announcing the release of the Mirwaiz from twenty-month long house detention, he has been again confined to his residence.

The spokesman of Awami Action Committee, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, talking to KMS said late last night police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz to convey to him that he continues to be under house arrest, and will not be allowed to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers and majlis-waz-o-tableegh today. And since early morning additional forces’ personnel and armored vehicles have been deployed outside his house and in the area converting it into a garrison, he added.

The Hurriyat forum strongly condemned the authoritarian flip flop of the Indian government. “Recently in the Indian parliament, the Government of India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs had categorically stated that no one in Jammu and Kashmir is under house arrest. If that is so, why does Mirwaiz continue to be detained?” the statement asked. This imperious decision of the authorities has hurt the sentiments of people and further aggrieved them, as they were eagerly awaiting release of Mirwaiz from arbitrary house arrest, it said.

The Hurriyat forum appealed to the people that though hugely disappointed they should not lose hope and show patience and at no cost resort to any form of violent protest.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the house detention of Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He urged the United Nations to intervene and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions. He said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was using inhuman and black laws to silence voice of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

