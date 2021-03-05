Protesters subjected to force in Srinagar, several injured

Placing of Mirwaiz under house arrest again denounced

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police against peaceful protesters in Srinagar, today.

The youth staged forceful pro-freedom and anti-India demonstrations, today, outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after Friday prayers. The protesters raised high-pitched slogans “We want freedom”, “Jeevey Jeevey Pakistan” and “Pakistan Zindabad”. They were also holding the pictures of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was placed under house arrest once again. The occupation authorities had eased restrictions on his movement, yesterday, after 20 months and he was expected to deliver weekly Friday sermon at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, after 82 weeks. The Mirwaiz is continuously under house detention since 04 August 2019, a day before the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory. Indian police fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the protesters causing injuries to several people including a journalist. The clashes between protesters and Indian police continued for hours. Journalists covering protests said that they were chased and two of them were beaten up by the police personnel.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian government’s authoritarian action of placing of Mirwaiz under house arrest again, saying that this imperious decision of the authorities has hurt the sentiments of people and further aggrieved them. Members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema including leading religious scholars, ulema, mashaaikh and aima in their Friday sermons also denounced the continued house detention of the Mirwaiz.

Pakistan’s Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, headed by Shehryar Khan Afridi, has clarified that its tweet regarding recent ceasefire announced by Pakistan and India was presented out of context and maintained that the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, is respected by all the Pakistanis. The Committee in its fresh tweet stated that nothing in the previous tweet was aimed at Syed Ali Gilani. The tweet said, the account subjected to unnecessary noise is not handled by the Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi. The tweet emphasized that everyone needs to stand united, shift their focus on countering and exposing genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupational regime. The Committee requested all the Kashmiri activists that there was no intent but even if anyone’s feelings were hurt, it was clarifying the tweet in question. It added that the Kashmiris and Pakistanis need to stand united, shift their focus on countering and exposing genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupational regime.

Meanwhile, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, addressing a meeting in Badgam, today, said, ceasefire agreement to put an end to confrontation between Pakistan and India is a welcome sign but need of the hour is to start a sustained dialogue process and resolve all disputes particularly the Kashmir issue. He hailed Pakistan for its support to the people of Kashmir and particularly the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who raised the Kashmir dispute throughout the world. Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, addressing a condolence meeting in Dalgate area of Srinagar also welcomed the ceasefire announced by Pakistan and India along the Line of Control and other sectors.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation after unidentified persons hurled a grenade on the Indian paramilitary personnel at Bus Stand in Kupwara district that did not explode

