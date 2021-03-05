Release of all Hurriyat leaders, activists in IIOJK demanded

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Salam Inqilabi has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Abdul Salam Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked the government of Pakistan for effectively highlighting at international level the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He added that that India claimed to be the largest democracy of the world but it had violated every principle of human rights and deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their birthright to self-determination.

