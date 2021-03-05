Syed Ali Gilani is respected by all: Pak Kashmir Committee

Islamabad, March 05 (KMS): The Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, headed by Shehryar Khan Afridi,

has clarified that its tweet regarding recent ceasefire announced by Pakistan and India was presented out of context and maintained that the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, is respected by all the Pakistanis.

The Committee in its fresh tweet stated that nothing in the previous tweet was aimed at Syed Ali Gilani, who is respected by all the people. The tweet said, the account subjected to unnecessary noise is not handled by the Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi. The tweet emphasized that all needed to stand united, shift their focus on countering and exposing genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupational regime”.

“Hence, we would request all Kashmiri activists that there was no intent but even if anyone’s feelings have hurt, we are clarifying the tweet in question. We all need to stand united, shift our focus on countering and exposing genocide of Kashmiris by Indian occupational regime”.

