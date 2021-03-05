Tributes paid to Abdullah shaheed on his anniversary

Islamabad, March 05 (KMS): The Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) have paid glowing tributes to Mujahid commander, Mohammad Iqbal alias Abdullah Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary.

The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran and the JKPM Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik in a joint statement issued in Islamabad said, the entire family of the martyr has a major role in the Kashmir liberation movement.

They said, these great martyrs belong to the Poonch district of Jammu and a younger brother of Abdullah Shaheed, Zulfiqar Ali, is still in the forefront of the freedom movement.

They reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

It is to be mentioned that the father of Abdullah Shaheed was also a mujahid commander and people knew him as Haji Noor Hussain commonly known as Daryai Baba, who was martyred in July 23, 2001. The son of Abdullah Shaheed also played an important role in the freedom movement, who was martyred by Indian troop in Poonch area of Balakot on March 4, 2003.

