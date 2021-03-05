World powers urged to settle Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the world powers should play their role in its peaceful resolution.

Javaid Ahmed Mir addressing a condolence meeting in Dalgate area of Srinagar hailed the ceasefire announced by Pakistan and India along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors. He said that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for securing their birthright to self-determination which would definitely bring positive results soon.

He said the Indian forces’ personnel continue cordon and search operations in the entire occupied territory and thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists, remain lodged in different jails of India and the territory.

He appealed to the international human rights groups to raise voice for the release of illegally detained ailing Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Aadil Zargar, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.

