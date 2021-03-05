World showing interest to resolve Kashmir dispute: Prof Butt

Srinagar, March 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that world is changing for good and the international community is now showing interest to resolve the disputes particularly the Kashmir dispute.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a meeting in Badgam, today, said the disputes need to be resolved for peace and mutual interests of all the nations throughout the world.

He said, Kashmir dispute is pivotal in this situation which needs to be settled to the flatter of all hearts particularly the people of Kashmir who had rendered enormous sacrifices.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt said, ceasefire agreement to put an end to confrontation between Pakistan and India is a welcome sign but need of the hour is to start a sustained dialogue process and resolve all disputes particularly the Kashmir issue.

He hailed Pakistan for its support to the people of Kashmir and particularly the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who raised the Kashmir dispute throughout the world

