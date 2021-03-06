AAC condoles death of Molvi Farooq’s PRO in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed grief over the demise of Peerzada Salam-ud-Din Kamili, Public Relations Officer (PRO) to Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

The AAC in a condolence message paid rich tribute to Peerzada Salam-ud-Din Kamili for his five-decade-long services and his deep association with the Mirwaiz family, saying that the deceased stood firm with Shaheed-e-Millat through thick and thin.

Peerzada Salam-ud-Din Kamili was a pious soul and a person of noble character who assisted Shaheed-e-Millat in his religious, social and political works, a statement issued by the AAC said. He was also associated with the monthly publication of Anjuman Nusrtatul Islam for a long time.

The statement said that the AAC and its President, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who could not visit the family members in their grief due to his continued house detention, expressed their condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family, especially the sons of the deceased, Fayaz Ahmed Kamili and Rafaqat Ahmed Kamili.

Meanwhile, several members and activists of AAC and Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased and laid him to rest with moist eyes.

Like this: Like Loading...