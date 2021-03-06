Concern over deteriorating health of TeH leader in jail

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSAJL) has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention and deteriorating health of 78-year-old Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir leader, Mohammad Yousuf Makroo.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mohammad Yousuf Makroo, who is suffering from various ailments, was taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Islamabad, for treatment and was shifted back to jail.

The JKYSAJL General Secretary, Sameena Qadir, in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to take notice of the deteriorating health and continued illegal detentions of the Kashmiri political prisoners. She demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris.

