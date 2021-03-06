FM Radio; Modi regime’s new tool to mislead Kashmiris

#RadioChinarIsIndianPropagandaTool

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after failing to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement through use of brute force, Indian Army is resorting to new tactics to drive the Kashmiri youth away from the liberation struggle.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that the fascist BJP regime, which has carried out communications blackout in IIOJK to stop international community from knowing the ground reality, has tasked the Indian Army to run FM Radio Chinar in Sopore area of Baramulla district for its propaganda purpose to mislead the Kashmiris. It said, the decision to launch Radio Chinar shows that the Indian forces are facing stiff resistance from the Kashmiris.

“Indian army sponsored propaganda Radio Chinar is aimed at maligning the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. However, the so-called Radio service will not be able to divert the attention of the people away from the crimes committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK. Indian machinations and evil designs against the Kashmiris are destined to fail,” the report said.

It said that the Kashmiris need to remain vigilant against new propaganda tools of Modi-led Hindutva regime. A Srinagar-based senior broadcaster pointed out in an interview with the KMS that instead of its nefarious objectives, India should end the inhuman military siege of IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions to enable the Kashmiris live with honour and dignity.

The analysis maintained that the people not only of IIOJK but of whole India do not trust Indian media and take majority of the Indian media outlets as a joke. Paid news, fake reports, jingoistic approach, abuses to people expressing dissent and defamatory language against the rivals of BJP and RSS are the features of the Indian media, it said. The report said that the new radio outlet will not be different.

