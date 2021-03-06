Indian police arrest youth, seize 5 vehicles in IIOJK

Jammu, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested an innocent Kashmiri youth in Reasi district.

A police spokesman said that the youth identified as Reyaz Ahmed, was arrested by the police in Mahore area of the district.

The spokesman also said that the police seized five vehicles belonging to pro-freedom people in the territory.

He said in 2021 so far, the police headquarters has accorded sanction for seizure of fifteen vehicles which include ten four wheelers and five two wheelers. He said that the permission for seizure had been granted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Like this: Like Loading...