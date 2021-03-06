India’s NIA launches probe against IIOJK Jamaat-e-Islami

New Delhi, March 06 (KMS): The India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe against the Jamaat-e-Islami in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its office-bearers.

In its first FIR registered few weeks ago, the probe agency invoked false charges against the JI IIOJK.

The Indian government banned the JeI in February 2019 and over 100 members, including its chief, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the Indian police in the subsequent crackdown. Dr Fayaz continues to remain behind bars.

An NIA officer, who asked not to be named, told media that they will examine the funding of Jamaat-e-Islami over the years, its properties, its links with Hurriyat leaders and mujahid organisations.

