JKSM pays homage to Sajjad Ahmed Gilkar

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement has paid homage to Sajjad Ahmed Gilkar on his 30th martyrdom anniversary.

A JKSM delegation led by Merajuddin visited the residence of the martyred in Nowhata area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with his family and uncle, Shakil Ahmed Gilkar.

Addressing on the occasion, Merajuddin said that the people of Kashmir would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. These martyrs are our heroes and we will continue their mission with full dedication and commitment, he added.

