Media bodies condemn assault on 2 photojournalists in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, media organizations have condemned assault on two photojournalists in Srinagar on Friday.

Indian police beat up two photojournalists, Shafat Farooq and Saqib Majeed, when they were covering the anti-India demonstration outside historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) in a statement expressed concern over the recurrent incidents of media bashing in the Valley. It reiterated its stand that a free media is in everybody’s interest and should be permitted to operate without obstructions.

The Kashmir Press Club in a statement in Srinagar condemned the assault on photojournalists and expressed the hope that the journalists would be allowed to perform their professional duties without fear and coercion.

