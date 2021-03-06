Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Media bodies condemn assault on 2 photojournalists in IIOJK

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

KPC condemns FIR against two news portals, urges authorities to withdraw itSrinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, media organizations have condemned assault on two photojournalists in Srinagar on Friday.

Indian police beat up two photojournalists, Shafat Farooq and Saqib Majeed, when they were covering the anti-India demonstration outside historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) in a statement expressed concern over the recurrent incidents of media bashing in the Valley. It reiterated its stand that a free media is in everybody’s interest and should be permitted to operate without obstructions.

The Kashmir Press Club in a statement in Srinagar condemned the assault on photojournalists and expressed the hope that the journalists would be allowed to perform their professional duties without fear and coercion.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: