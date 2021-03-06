Archive: Current Month

Unidentified dead body found in Bandipora

Kashmir Media Service

Representational PhotoSrinagar, March 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified male body was found in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, today.

An official told media that some locals spotted a male body lying in Pannar area of the district following which they informed Pethkoot police station.

He said that soon after the information was received a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body into its possession.

He further said identification of the diseased was being ascertained.


