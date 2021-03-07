‘ED summons to Mehbooba part of india’s vindictive politics’

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Enforcement Directorate summons to its president Mehbooba Mufti is part of the India’s vindictive politics, asserting such tactics will not dampen the people’s will to struggle for their rights.

Party leader, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The ED summons is yet another ploy to try and arm-twist the people and leadership of Kashmir, to kill dissent and disagreement and to silence the genuine demand for the restoration of statehood and special status of the territory.

The recent events are witness to how the BJP has been employing coercive measures through various agencies to target opposition leaders and the authorities are resorting to a game of witch-hunt and suppression in Kashmir as well, he added.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money-laundering case.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader, MY Tarigami in a statement in Srinagar said, the summoning of PDP President by the ED is another glaring example of how the BJP government is trying to muzzle the voices of dissent by using probe agencies against political opponents. This is nothing but a political vendetta and part of vindictive politics practised by the Indian government, he maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...