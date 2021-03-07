Archive: Current Month

Former Aussie senator speaks for Kashmiri women

Kashmir Media Service

Canberra, March 07 (KMS): Former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon in her message on the eve of International Women Day has said that the idea of IWD 2021 should speak for the Kashmiri women’s demand for self-determination.

Senator Lee Rhiannon in her video message on the occasion urged the world to mark International Women’s Day 2021 by standing with Kashmiri women. “The need is to expose the crimes against Kashmiri women on International Women’s Day 2021,” she added.

Since 1990, around 10,000 Kashmiri women have been raped and 27,000 have been made half-widows.

She added that Indian military personnel have committed these shocking crimes, but no one was charged.

 


