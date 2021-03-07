IIOJK Professor arrested in Jammu

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): Indian police arrested an Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Bari under draconian law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Government Degree College Udhampur, Jammu.

Talking to the media, Dr. Abdul Bari Naik’s brother Rauf Naik confirmed his arrest, saying, “He was arrested from the college on Saturday at 11 am.”

Bari, an unidentified official told a local news portal, has been booked in an old case. “He was wanted in an FIR, but he had been evading arrest since then,” he said. The official said that Dr. Bari, who was posted recently at the Udhampur Degree College, was picked by police from the district.

