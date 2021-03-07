‘India cannot suppress IIOJK people’s freedom sentiment’

Islamabad, March 07 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir has said that the Indian atrocities on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot suppress their freedom sentiment.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said that hate among the people of IIOJK, especially in the youth, is increasing against India’s military occupation.

He condemned the Indian conspiracy to turn Muslim majority status of the territory into a minority and said that the Kashmiri people would leave no stone unturned for securing their right to self-determination and would take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Condemning the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, Abdul Majeed Mir appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take practical steps for halting Indian brutalities and permanently settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

