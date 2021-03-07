India urged to release all Kashmiri political detainees

Srinagar, March 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has urged India to immediately release all Kashmiri political detainees and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

The JKYSF in a party meeting in Pulwama said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and the United Nations in its resolutions had promised right to self determination to the people of Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting urged peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. They added that the anti-Kashmir steps and new laws in IIOJK would not change the ground realities and it would have to settle the Kashmir dispute, today or tomorrow as per Kashmiris’ sentiments.

Meanwhile, JKYSF leaders Bashir Ahmed and Mohammad Afzal visited the house of detained leader, Nasir Abdullah in Palhalan Pattan and the residence of martyred Mufti Hilal Ahmad and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Meer in a statement said that Kashmiri people were forced to live a miserable life under India’s military occupation. He condemned Indian tactics to change the demography of the territory. He demanded an immediate end to the ongoing spree of arrest, killing and raids in the occupied territory.

