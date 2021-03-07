West Bengal will turn into Kashmir if TMC returns to power: BJP leader

Kolkata, March 07 (KMS): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, has said that West Bengal will turn into Kashmir if Trinamool Congress (TMC) comes back to power.

Speaking at a rally in Muchipara, Behala, BJP leader Adhikari who is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram seat in the upcoming Assembly polls said, “If Jana Sangh founder, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was not there, this country would have been an Islamic country and we would be living in Bangladesh. If they (TMC) came back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir.”

He said, TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh that is why they have imported ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan. Our slogan is — ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

Terming Suvendu Adhikari’s Kashmir remark as “stupid” and “tasteless”, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday asked BJP what is wrong if West Bengal becomes Kashmir.

In a tweet, Abdullah said that it was the BJP who claimed that Kashmir was a paradise after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. So what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir?

Like this: Like Loading...