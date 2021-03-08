APHC-AJK holds protest demo in front of UN office in Islamabad

Islamabad March 08 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in front of the United Nations office in Islamabad on the occasion of International Women’s Day, today.

The protest was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC) chapter.

The speakers addressing the protest demonstration expressed concern over the women’s plight in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated their role in the Kashmir freedom movement. “We salute the mothers of the occupied territory who sacrificed their children for a sacred cause,” they added.

They said, women in IIOJK are playing a key role and the world knows that the Indian troops in the occupied territory have been using women as a weapon of war for the last 29 years.

The speakers said, thousands of women have been raped; however, the brave Kashmiri women despite the Indian aggression sacrificed their children for the Kashmir liberation movement.

They further said that the Indian troops killed thousands of people extra-judicially or disappeared during custody which affected ten thousand women who are called ‘half widows’. These women were badly affected economically and the education of their children was also affected.

They speakers deplored that India was issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory to turn the Muslim majority character of the territory into a minority but Kashmiris would never allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs. They also expressed serious concern over the fresh killing of youth by Indian troops

AT the end of the demonstration, a memorandum in the name of the UN Secretary General was also presented.

Like this: Like Loading...