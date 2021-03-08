Arrest of teenagers in Srinagar denounced

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) have stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute to end miseries in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree in Srinagar during which around two dozen teenagers and youth were arrested after a pro-freedom protest near Jamia Masjid, Srinagar on Friday.

Police during nocturnal raids broke into scores of houses during at night and picked up youth and teenagers.

Terming the highhandedness of police as frustration Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui said that the brutal use of force cannot deter freedom loving people from pursuing their just struggle for right to self determination.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar appealed to the UN Secretary General and the world human rights organization to help release all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement said that Kashmir dispute has reached a critical point where the international community should step in to resolve it through a meaningful dialogue process in accordance with wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people. JKPL Secretary General Naseerul Islam accompanied by party activists Molvi Amir, Fayaz Butt and Javaid Ahmad during a mass contact programme in South Kashmir urged India to shun its hegemonic approach and initiate a serious dialogue process with Pakistan and the real representatives of Jammu and Kashmir to find out its permanent solution.

Like this: Like Loading...