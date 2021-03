Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night.

The solider, identified as Triverd Prakash of D-Coy 06 RR, took the extreme step at Shakti post Keran, the officials said.

The latest incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 494 since January 2007.

