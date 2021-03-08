Kashmiri women face hardships, miseries: Ali Raza Syed

Brussels, March 08 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has said, women all over the world celebrate their day, today, but the women in occupied Kashmir are constantly facing miseries and victimization at the hand of brutal Indian forces.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, he said that thousands of the Kashmiri women are among the martyrs of occupied Kashmir since early 1990s. He added, there were also many cases of molestation of Kashmiri women by the Indian troops and these cases were including the incidents of Kunun-poshpora mass rape and Shopian double-rape-and murder of 17-year-old Aasiya and her sister-in-law Neelofar since 1989.

Ali Raza Syed said that thousands of women in occupied Kashmir have lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers as these men were subjected to custodial disappearances or killed extra judicially by India troops.

He called upon the international community particularly women rights organizations to take serious steps to stop the human rights violations including the rights of the women in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Council Europe announced to organize a webinar titled, “The Half-Widows of Jammu and Kashmir,” on 18 of current month of March.

