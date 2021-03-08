Archive: Current Month

March 2021
Prof Butt calls for meaningful dialogue on Kashmir

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has called for finding out an acceptable, honorable and durable solution to the Kashmir dispute through a meaningful dialogue process.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a condolence meeting in Handwara said, the road to bright tomorrow passes through Kashmir and urged the people to rise above bitter yesterday’s and build better and brighter tomorrow.

He said, now is the time for initiating a positive dialogue and explore possibilities of an acceptable solution of the Kashmir dispute. “Let us prefer to be human and leave fighting to the animals,” he added.

He also visited the residence of ailing Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil and discussed with him the present political situation in the occupied territory.


