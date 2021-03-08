Rally in Muzaffarabad against women oppression in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, March 08 (KMS): A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Pasban-e-Hurriyat against Indian oppression on women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of International Women’s Day, today.

The participants of the rally burnt the Indian flag and demanded equal rights for women in IIOJK. A large number of women took part in the anti-India protest. The protesters marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Ghari Pan Chowk while chanting slogans like “Go India Go Back” and “Indian Occupiers, Leave Jammu and Kashmir.” The participants staged a sit-in at Garhi Pan Chowk.

While addressing the protesters, speakers said it is the responsibility of the international community to speak out against attacks by Indian terrorist forces on Kashmiri women. They reiterated that International women rights organizations must take disciplinary action against the Indian forces involved in usurpation of women rights in IOK.

Terming the violations of women rights in IIOJK, speakers added that Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi, Nahida Nasreen, Hina Bashir, Naseema Bano and Insha Jan are forced to live miserable lives in Indian jails.

The speakers called on the United Nations, international human rights organizations Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice on the grave threats to humanity in occupied Kashmir and come forward to stop India from committing atrocities.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Usman Ali Hashim, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Mehnaz Qureshi, Nisara Abbasi, Shagufta Noreen Kazmi, Maira Khan, Maryam Kashmiri, Shabnam Awan, Hasna Noor, Sajida Begum, Nuzhat Qureshi, Rukhsana Noor, Zahida Arif Habiba Majeed and others were also present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...