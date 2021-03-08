Rohingya Muslims main target of anti- refugee drive in Jammu

JKYSF expresses concern over detentions

Jammu, March 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in what turned out to be utter discrimination against Muslim refugees, Indian authorities have sent 168 Rohingya Muslims to jail on the charge of living illegally in Jammu city, officials said.

The authorities during a drive to collect biometric and other details of Rohingya Muslims staying in Jammu arrested these Muslims and sent them to jail.

The drive, as per human rights activists, seems to be specific for Rohingya Muslims as all non-Muslim refugees like Bengali Hindus and Tibbetans, living without valid documents in the city are not asked for.“

The detained Rohingyas have been sent to Hiranagar jail, Jammu” a senior police officer told media. At present, there are 7,690 Tibetans and 5,743 Rohingya Muslim refugees living in Jammu and Samba districts.

The Rohingyas are a Bengali-dialect speaking Muslim minority in Myanmar. Following persecution in their country, many of them entered India through Bangladesh and took shelter in Jammu and other parts of India.

Many political parties and social organisations in Jammu had urged India to take immediate steps for the release of helpless Rohingyas”.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over detention of Rohingya Muslims in Jammu. Party General Secretary Zubair Ahmad said that this misadventure has been initiated by communal elements as it bears the stamp of their diseased mentality. “Since these elements want to turn the Jammu region into a Hindutva laboratory, they cannot tolerate the presence of Muslims living there,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...