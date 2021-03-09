AJK origin wives say they live a prisoner’s life in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, continuing the demand for travel documents, brides from Azad Jammu and Kashmir have asked the Indian authorities to deport them in case they are not given IIOJK citizenship as they are living a prisoner’s life, for now.

Talking to media persons in Srinagar, they said despite holding consistent protests in the past in favour of the issuance of travel documents, the authorities have shown no concern about their plights.

“Why India is not listening to our concerns. We were brought here in the name of rehabilitation but later cases were filed against us,” said Saira, an AJK origin bride.

“What is our fault for which we are being punished? Other than grief and sorrows we haven’t seen anything. Is that the rehabilitation policy India promised us,” they asked.

“The world celebrated International Women’s Day, but we never celebrated it. This day demands respect and dignity for women which we have been demanding for years now,” they said. The women said they want India to confirm their identity.

“We are living a prisoner’s life here, we are facing nationality issues. We want India to confirm our identity. The future of our children is at stake.”KMS—3K

