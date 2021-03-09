‘Freedom from India dream of every Kashmiri’

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar, rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja, today, visited the bereaved family of late Bashir Ahmed Shaikh at Maisuma in Srinagar.

The deceased was the father-in-law of renowned trade leader Sajad Gul who is a dedicated supporter of resistance movement. Woman leader Riffat Dar was also part of the delegation.

Speaking to the mourners, Shabir Dar said that freedom from India is the dream of every Kashmiri. The illegal occupation of the territory by India is nearing its end as the world has realized the importance of conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, another delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (KYSF) leader Tawseef Ahamd also visited the residence of the bereaved family. He was accompanied by other party members. JKYSF delegation prayed for the eternal peace for the deceased. Tauseef Ahmad on the occasion said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has endangered peace in entire South Asia.

