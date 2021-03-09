GB Assembly passes resolution for provisional province

Islamabad, March 09 (KMS): The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution seeking for the region to be declared a provisional province of Pakistan without affecting the country’s principled stand based on the relevant UN resolutions.

The resolution, passed in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, today, sought that Gilgit-Baltistan be given proper representation in the National Assembly, Senate, and other Federal institutions as a provisional province. The resolution was not put to vote because it was passed unanimously.

“For the grant of Interim Provincial status, the relevant bill seeking an amendment in the constitution should be done, with the careful consideration in mind that those amendments are in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution,” the resolution added.

“This prestigious house also reaffirms its support for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in their struggle to seek freedom, on a political and moral level,” it maintained.The joint resolution was moved by GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Leader of Opposition GB Assembly Amjad Hussain, Senior Minister Industries and Labour Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Ubaid Ullah Baig, Education Minister Raja Muhammad Azam Khan, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Kazim, and Members of GB Assembly, Ghulam Muhammad and Rehmat Khaliq.

