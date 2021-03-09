IIOJK BJP drops early assembly polls demand on purpose

Jammu, March 09 (KMS): The IIOJK-chapter of Bharatiya Janata Party has deleted demands of early Assembly elections and restoration of statehood from its political resolution moved at its executive committee meeting after being scolded by the party high command.

The high-command has warned the BJP IIOJK chapter against raising such demands without taking Indian leadership on board.

“As party high-command snubbed J&K chapter for showing desperation and eagerness to attain power, these two demands were deleted at the eleventh hour”, a local media report said, adding, “these two demands were incorporated without consulting office bearers of the party”.

In the earlier drafted political resolution, the party had demanded early Assembly elections in IIOJK and restoration of statehood.

Political experts believe that the ruling BJP in India wants to gerrymander the electoral constituencies under the so-called Delimitation Commission in a way that Hindu majority province should get an edge over Muslim dominated Kashmir valley to pave the way for BJP to get power in the overall Muslim majority occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP IIOJK chapter in its resolution expressed the resolve that they would form the next government in the territory. Commenting on the BJP’s resolution, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah speaking at a party meeting in Jammu said that the dream of those who claim of coming to power in IIOJK would never be fulfilled even as they were making noise for it.

