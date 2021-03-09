Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Sopore

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of Baramulla district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Tujjer area of the town. The operation was going on till reports came in.

The troops also launched a CASO in Kreeri area of the district. The troops sealed all exit points of Kreeri and closed all roads leading to the area.

Meanwhile, at least six shops and a house were gutted in a devastating fire in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, today. Officials told media that the fire broke out in a shop near Neehama in Kulgam.

However, locals informed the Fire and Emergency Service, they said, adding but before the fire tenders could reach the spore, fire spread to adjoining shops. The fire was brought under control only after six shops and a house were damaged.

