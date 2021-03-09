India’s journalist body decries media gag in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a bid to keep the outside world uninformed about the indescribable brutalities perpetrated by Indian forces’ personnel on innocent Kashmiris, Modi-led fascist India has unleashed a reign of terror and harassment against media fraternity.

Any journalist who tries to report Kashmir’s factual situation is threatened and implicated in fabricated cases. The things have gone so worse that even India’s own Editors Guild in a statement in New Delhi had to express shock by the causal manner in which the editors of Kashmir based publications are routinely detained by Indian forces’ personnel for reporting. The Editors Guild India referred to the recent detention of Fahad Shah, the editor of a Srinagar-based publication The Kashmir Walla and said that this was the third time that he was detained for his writings. Editors Guild of India further said that scores of Kashmiri journalists who are experiencing this new normal are hauled by forces for writing anything that goes contrary to the Indian government’s narrative that peace has returned to the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar during a visit to Maisuma area of Srinagar said that freedom from India is the dream of every Kashmiri. He was accompanied by Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Yasmeen Raja.

Senior APHC leader and Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian police on protesters at Saihama in Badgam district.

Locals from twin villages of Kanzalwan and Bagtore in Bandipora staged a protest near the Kishanganga dam site in north Kashmir’s Gurez valley for constantly living under threat. Shouting slogans like “We Want Justice” and “Accept Our Demands” the protesters said that 330 megawatt project poses a serious threat to their lives.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at an army camp in Kachhal area of Kupwara district, today. The incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 494 since January 2007. Earlier on Thursday, three Indian soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, took their life in a span of 24-hours in the territory.

The UK’s new High Commissioner to India, Alex W Ellis in his first press briefing in New Delhi said that the British government is keen to analyze the ground situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The UK expressed the desire to travel IIOJK to have an assessment of the situation.

Speakers at a webinar pledged to continuously challenge and shake the international conscience about the oppressed women in IIOJK. The event was organized by Kashmir Institute of International Relation in collaboration with World Muslim Congress on “Kashmiri women crying for justice”.

Like this: Like Loading...