Speakers shake world conscience about plight of IIOJK women

Islamabad, March 09 (KMS): Kashmir Institute of International Relation (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress (WMC) organized a webinar on “Kashmiri women crying for justice”.

It was a parallel event at the sidelines of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 46th Session.

The prominent human rights activists, academicians and lawyers spoke on the occasion and highlighted the miseries of the Kashmiri women. “This year, the theme selected for the international women is ‘choose to challenge’ Despite Indian brutalities, Kashmiri women have adopted this theme and have chosen to challenge the unjustified occupation of India in Kashmir.

The speakers highlighted the sexual and mental torture women have to undergo at the hands of the occupational forces and the use of discriminatory laws against them. The speakers also mentioned the international commitments made under several international laws and conventions to protect the honor and respectful lives of women in conflict and under occupation.

Rich tributes were paid to Kashmiri women for their unmatched struggle against the Indian occupation and barbarism.

The speakers pledged to continuously challenge and shake the international conscience until the oppressed women of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are heard and given relief.

Those who spoke on the occasion include: Julie Ward, Barrister Margaret Owen, Barrister Nida Salam, Fatima Ayed Alrashidi, Sheni Ahmed, Marina Zucca, Rehana Ali, Rida Mourad, Giulia Ferreira, Christian Constantinides, Dr. Saira Shah, Prof Shagufta Asharaf and Altaf Hussain Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...