Threatening Kishanganga Dam site triggers protest in Gurez

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a group of locals from twin villages of Kanzalwan and Bagtore in Bandipora staged a protest near the Kishanganga dam site in north Kashmir’s Gurez valley for constantly living in a dangerous zone with Uttarakhand tragedy further increasing their fear.

The protesters said that villagers of Kanzalwan and Bagtore have been consistently demanding a monetary relief and relocation as they fall in zero lines of the dam of 330MW Kishanganga hydel power project.

Shouting slogans like “We Want Justice” and “Accept Our Demands,” the protesters said that the reason for the protest was that they “have been living in increased fear after the recent Uttarakhand tragedy wherein several precious lives were lost after the dam burst”.

They said that after the construction of the dam, the authorities took no initiative to secure their lives and properties despite living at the zero point from the dam.

