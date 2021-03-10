Debate on farm laws, media gag in UK parliament angers India

New Delhi, March 10 (KMS): Embarrassment to India under Narendra Modi-led fascist government has refused to die down while in the latest such incident the United Kingdom held a detailed debate on the controversial farm laws and press freedom in India.

During the debate, serious concerns were raised by several MPs of the Labour party, Liberal democrats and the Scottish National Party over Indian government’s reaction to the protests. The debate was a response to a petition initiated by Maidenhead Liberal Democrat leader Gurch Singh of Indian origin. The petition received signatures from over one lac UK residents within weeks. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said, “The unprecedented protests should make one think about why so many are turning up. The arrest of journalists is a matter of serious concern.”

The UK government responded the two-hour debate in the House of Commons saying, “The concerns will be raised with India when both Prime Ministers meet in person.”

UK Minister of State Nigel Adams said some issues of concern to London would be on the agenda at all high-level UK-India interactions.

The debate on farm laws in the British Parliament angered India and it summoned the UK High Commissioner Alexander Ellis to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to lodge protest and show its extreme displeasure.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla conveyed to Ellis strong opposition to what he said, “Unwarranted and tendentious discussion on agricultural reforms in India in British parliament.”

The Foreign Secretary said that the debate in the UK Parliament represented a gross interference in the politics of India and asked that British MPs should refrain from practicing vote bank politics, said a statement issued by Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian High Commission in London also reacted sharply to the debate.

