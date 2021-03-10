GB Assembly’s resolution welcomed

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has welcomed the collective decision of Gilgit-Baltistan lawmakers through a unanimously passed resolution demanding provisional provincial status to speed up development in the region.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the demand does not affect the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir. “The resolution which demands representation in Pakistani Parliament is based on the principles of justice and equality,” he said.

The resolution in this regard must be accepted and respected, he stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...