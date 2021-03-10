India can’t suppress Kashmiris’ demand for freedom: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said that Kashmiri people are suffering because of the Kashmir dispute, which awaits solution for the past seven decades.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is trying, in vain, to suppress the Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination by the dint of force. He emphasized that thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for freedom from Indian illegal occupation and they would not compromise on their inalienable right.

Khan Sopori said Kashmir is a humanitarian issue which needs to be resolved in its historical background and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He paid rich tributes to the youth, Ghani Khawaja who was martyred by Indian troops in Tajjer area of Baramulla district, last night.

Like this: Like Loading...