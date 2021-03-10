Archive: Current Month

Indian policeman kills wife, mother in-law, father in-law in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

IRF jawan kills wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law in Jammu | newsgloryJammu, March 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian policeman killed his wife, mother in-law and father in-law and injured two others in Jammu district.

Indian Reserve Police (IRP) man Rajinder Kumar killed  his wife Seema Kumari, father in-law Ramesh Kumar, and mother in-law Raj Kumari, and critically injured two other family members by opening fire at them in Phallian Mandal area of the district on Tuesday late evening, officials told media men.

They said that assailant is a cop who is posted in the security wing of police.

“He came and offered us sweets on the pretext of his promotion,” said other family members, adding that later the accused fired with his assault rifle killing three persons including his wife, mother-in-law and father in law on spot and injuring two others.


