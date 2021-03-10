Archive: Current Month

Masood appeals int’l HR organizations to expose Indian war crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

 

Islamabad, March 10 (KMS):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has appealed to world parliamentarians and international human rights organizations to expose Indian atrocities and its war crimes in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was virtually addressing a conference held in connection with World Women Day organized by Tehreek Kashmir UK.

Sardar Masood Khan said sexual harassment of women and their torture by Indian forces in Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir needs to be exposed at the world level and steps are taken to protect women’s socio and political rights.

The AJK President said women and youth are facing harassment on daily basis during so-called search and cordon operations by Indian troops.


