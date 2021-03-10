Mehbooba mufti moves Delhi HC challenging ED summons

New Delhi, March 10 (KMS): Former chief minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued to her by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

The 61-year-old PDP President, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the scrapping of special status of IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the Indian capital on March 15.

The plea said Mehbooba Mufti has not been informed if she is being summoned as an accused or as a witness. It claimed that ever since she was released from the detention following the repeal of special status of IIOJK, there have been a series of hostile acts by the State, against her, acquaintances and old family friends, who have all been summoned by the ED and a roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs was made, in the course of which their personal devices have been seized.

After receiving the ED summons, Mufti had said Indian government’s “tactics to intimidate and browbeat political opponents” won’t work.

Like this: Like Loading...