Naqshbandi denounces Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 10 (KMS): Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz forum, has condemned the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is in arbitrary and illegal detention since August 05, 2019.

“India has stepped up its repression in IIOJK and large number of Kashmiri youth are being arrested and taken to unknown destinations for torture and humiliation,” he said. Naqshbandi condemned the arrest spree and systematic human rights violations and called upon UN to intervene for deployment of UN peacekeepers in the region.

Naqshbandi has called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions for ensuring peace in South Asia.

