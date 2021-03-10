Over three dozen youth arrested in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops and police arrested over three dozen youth during cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

Over two dozen youth were arrested by Indian police during house raids in Srinagar. Fifteen among them have been booked under black law Public Safety Act, a police officer told media men in Srinagar.

Indian troops arrested seven youth in Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district.The locals told media men that after a protest demonstration in Nawhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, Indian troops have created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the entire Kashmir valley; youth are arrested without any reason. They complained that frequent raids and cordon and search operations by the troops have made daily life of Kashmiris a hell.

